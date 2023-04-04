How to use #Property Strict
Just add it at the beginning of your ".mq4" source code file and recompile. Example ...
#property copyright "Copyright 2021, MetaQuotes Software Corp." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property strict
However, you may get several new errors and warnings which you will need to fix. Make it a habit to always fix the warnings too. Don't ignore them.
Boga Chander: Can anyone help me how to use the #property strict function while writing a code.
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Help you with what? You just insert it at the top of your code.
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Always use strict. Fixing the warnings will save you hours of debugging, but you must understand the differences.
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Hello coders,
Can anyone help me how to use the #property strict function while writing a code.
Much appreciated,