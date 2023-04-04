download files with chrome
- Free Purchased EA/Indicator on Market
- How do I open an URL and download a file from URL?
- Questions from Beginners MQL5 MT5 MetaTrader 5
An other one where I don't understand anything...maybe I should take some rest
What are you asking for ? How is that related to this forum section which is about MT4/mql4, trading and coding ?
If you want to avoid using DLL, then use the MQL WebRequest function.
If you still prefer using DLL, then use the standard Windows API DLL calls.
There is no need to depend on any browser, be it Internet Explorer or Edge or Chrome.
EDIT: If you still want to depend on a browser, then currently Windows 10 and 11 use the Microsoft Edge Webview2 API instead of the Internet Explorer API.
hi guys , i learned before to download with windows dll libraries (urlmon.dll) to download files , images or ... from internet explorer with URLDownloadToCacheFileW function .
In what way has it stopped working? What is the error return value? Have you had a look on the internet for the many articles describing failed calls to URLDownloadToCacheFile()?
And, as Fernando Carreiro says, why not just use the built-in WebRequest instead?
but now my internet explorer dont works! do u have any function to download this files with chrome?
You are mixing up the application Internet Explorer with system libraries which are tied up with Internet Explorer. When you call URLDownloadToCacheFile(), you are not invoking the [whole of the] Internet Explorer application. You are calling a function in a system library which is also used by Internet Explorer. You cannot use Chrome "instead", because you are not - as such - using Internet Explorer.
EDIT: If you still want to depend on a browser, then currently Windows 10 and 11 use the Microsoft Edge Webview2 API instead of the Internet Explorer API.
And you are also mixing up applications and libraries. The Edge webview is an alternative to the old-style embedding of the IE user interface as an ActiveX object (which is what MetaQuotes use for the Market tab in the MT4/5 terminal, for example). It is analogous and comparable to something like CEF. It is not a code library which makes available functions such as URLDownloadToCacheFile().
Thank you for the information. I've never used the "URLDownloadToCacheFile" function nor "Microsoft Edge Webview2". I based my answer on what I found on the web about alternatives to using the embedded Internet Explorer API.
If you want to avoid using DLL, then use the MQL WebRequest function.
If you still prefer using DLL, then use the standard Windows API DLL calls.
There is no need to depend on any browser, be it Internet Explorer or Edge or Chrome.
EDIT: If you still want to depend on a browser, then currently Windows 10 and 11 use the Microsoft Edge Webview2 API instead of the Internet Explorer API.
In what way has it stopped working? What is the error return value? Have you had a look on the internet for the many articles describing failed calls to URLDownloadToCacheFile()?
And, as Fernando Carreiro says, why not just use the built-in WebRequest instead?
You are mixing up the application Internet Explorer with system libraries which are tied up with Internet Explorer. When you call URLDownloadToCacheFile(), you are not invoking the [whole of the] Internet Explorer application. You are calling a function in a system library which is also used by Internet Explorer. You cannot use Chrome "instead", because you are not - as such - using Internet Explorer.
And you are also mixing up applications and libraries. The Edge webview is an alternative to the old-style embedding of the IE user interface as an ActiveX object (which is what MetaQuotes use for the Market tab in the MT4/5 terminal, for example). It is analogous and comparable to something like CEF. It is not a code library which makes available functions such as URLDownloadToCacheFile().
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