is there a way to load a file into the memory during optimization and each - page 4

New comment
 
not enough memory error when compiling with using a uchar array include mqh . the include is smaller than the double include was 
 

same issue as the double array include . i give up


Thanks for the ideas

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: same issue as the double array include . i give up Thanks for the ideas

There is some syntax problem in your code. You should not be getting a "number" to "string" conversion warning from plain numerical "double" data.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

There is some syntax problem in your code. You should not be getting a "number" to "string" conversion warning from plain numerical "double" data.

thats in the main file 

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: thats in the main file 

Then consider doing an explicit cast or conversion to fix the warning.

Did you clean up the code to remove trailing zeros and decimal points?

Also try, convert the file to UTF-8 instead of the default UTF-16 and also clean-up any trailing white-space to liberate more memory.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Then consider doing an explicit cast or conversion to fix the warning.

Did you clean up the code to remove trailing zeros and decimal points?

Also try, convert the file to UTF-8 instead of the default UTF-16 and also clean-up any trailing white-space to liberate more memory.

I tried the utf8.

The array is in one line of code , there is no white space or extra lines.

There was a ",};" but i removed it before the compilation

There are no trailing zeroes in the uchar version .

1234
New comment