is there a way to load a file into the memory during optimization and each - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I'm not sure what you mean, but any file data, whatever it may be can easily be transcoded into globally scoped constant data.
You could even write some code to read in a file and produce the MQL code for you to be used as an include file at compile time.
The loading is what i'm trying to dribble around
its stuck in compilation 🤣
I did not account for size limitations
The loading is what i'm trying to dribble around
subsequent pass not having to load the file again ?
(load a constant structure once from a file and work on that , sort of)
tx
no bueno 🤣
Why ?
Load structure : test , test , test , test , test
vs
Load structure : test , Load stucture : test , Load structure : test , Load structure : test.
no bueno 🤣
Load structure : test , test , test , test , test
vs
Load structure : test , Load stucture : test , Load structure : test , Load structure : test.
Interesting. Is it code you can share ? I could check and report it to a developer.
Yes of course. But is it so problematic to load each time ?
Its an array , that's the lowest level i could brind it down to but , 300 megabytes .
The code compiles if the array is -1.0's 0.0's 1.0's , (in other words if theres 3 values per slot)
20x90x12000 slots
But , if its 4 digit mixed values(i.e. : any value between -1.0 or 1.0) (they can't go above 1.0 or below -1.0 anyway) it cannot compile .
To simplify :
Remember that you will need to escape special characters like quotes, etc.
Its just a double array include , a huge array but it compiles in some cases.
edit : i also created a secondary structure where array sizes are static but no gain in speed , the "bottleneck" is in loading the complex structure
I will also try loading the array not as an include , i'll still be loading on every pass (300mbs at that) but maybe the fact its a double array will help