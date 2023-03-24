Different Outcomes from desktop platform and VPS platform
I am getting two different outcomes from the exact same MA settings. In the attached photos you can see that the desktop platform MAs cross at a different place and time than the VPS platform. They are both the same pair and the same MA setting. Why would the outcomes be different? Also, the EA placed trades based on the crossing of the MAs on the desktop not the VPS, but the VPS was the platform with Autotrade enabled. Very confused.
That's obviously not the same MA settings.
EDIT: With the exception noted by Fernando.
In case it is still not clear to you, this is what we are talking about.
- www.businessinsider.com
Fixed. When I set up VPS I had to re-enter all the chart info. Missed the "type" of MA in the indicator box. One was simple and the other was exponential.
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I am getting two different outcomes from the exact same MA settings. In the attached photos you can see that the desktop platform MAs cross at a different place and time than the VPS platform. They are both the same pair and the same MA setting. Why would the outcomes be different? Also, the EA placed trades based on the crossing of the MAs on the desktop not the VPS, but the VPS was the platform with Autotrade enabled. Very confused.