Different Outcomes from desktop platform and VPS platform

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I am getting two different outcomes from the exact same MA settings. In the attached photos you can see that the desktop platform MAs cross at a different place and time than the VPS platform.  They are both the same pair and the same MA setting. Why would the outcomes be different? Also, the EA placed trades based on the crossing of the MAs on the desktop not the VPS, but the VPS was the platform with Autotrade enabled. Very confused.

desktop platform VPS platform

 
It could be that the amount of bars in both terminals are different.
[Deleted]  
123jvansloten:I am getting two different outcomes from the exact same MA settings. In the attached photos you can see that the desktop platform MAs cross at a different place and time than the VPS platform.  They are both the same pair and the same MA setting. Why would the outcomes be different? Also, the EA placed trades based on the crossing of the MAs on the desktop not the VPS, but the VPS was the platform with Autotrade enabled. Very confused.
Assuming it is the same broker and the same type of account, and that the Indicator parameters and EA parameters are indeed exactly the same, then I can only conclude that you are using either EMAs or SMMAs and that the number of available bars for the chart or number of available bars in the history is not the same between the two setups.
 
123jvansloten:

I am getting two different outcomes from the exact same MA settings. In the attached photos you can see that the desktop platform MAs cross at a different place and time than the VPS platform.  They are both the same pair and the same MA setting. Why would the outcomes be different? Also, the EA placed trades based on the crossing of the MAs on the desktop not the VPS, but the VPS was the platform with Autotrade enabled. Very confused.


That's obviously not the same MA settings.

EDIT: With the exception noted by Fernando.

 
123jvansloten:

In case it is still not clear to you, this is what we are talking about.

flickering 

[Deleted]  
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:In case it is still not clear to you, this is what we are talking about.

Given that the OP's screenshots identify it as MT4 (and not MT5), then it would be as follows ...


[Deleted]  
8 ways to take a screenshot on Windows 10 and Windows 11
8 ways to take a screenshot on Windows 10 and Windows 11
8 ways to take a screenshot on Windows 10 and Windows 11
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To take a screenshot on Windows 10 or 11, you can use the Print Screen button or Snipping Tool. You can also take a screenshot with the Game Bar by pressing the Windows Key + G. Third-party apps offer even more features, like automatically uploading screenshots to the internet. If you want to take a screenshot on your Windows 10 or Windows 11...
 

Fixed. When I set up VPS I had to re-enter all the chart info. Missed the "type" of MA in the indicator box. One was simple and the other was exponential.

Thanks for your help

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