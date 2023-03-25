How to fix this error , Please!

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error


 I can't install mt4 on my computer!

 
Abderrahim El AissaouiI can't install mt4 on my computer!

Currently you can only download it from a broker. MT4 is discontinued and has only been receiving minor or critical updates for several years.

I strongly recommend you to use MT5.
 
Miguel Angel Vico Alba #:

Currently you can only download it from a broker. MT4 is discontinued and has only been receiving minor or critical updates for several years.

I strongly recommend you to use MT5.

I have mt5, I just want to install mt4.

[Deleted]  
Abderrahim El Aissaoui #:I have mt5, I just want to install mt4.
Then do as instructed in post #1 ... "Currently you can only download it from a broker" — download it from a broker that supports MT4 (there are many).
 
Abderrahim El Aissaoui #: I have mt5, I just want to install mt4.

If you had used this (before posting), you would have found (among 300+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
          Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MQL4 programming forum (2018)

Possibly MetaQuotes' MT4 Installation Link

 
William Roeder #:

If you had used this (before posting), you would have found (among 300+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
          Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MQL4 programming forum (2018)

Possibly MetaQuotes' MT4 Installation Link

Please update your links William.
 
William Roeder #Possibly MetaQuotes' MT4 Installation Link

That link, even if the file is called mt4setup.exe, installs MT5. Do the test yourself.

 
I tried it but did not work!  I activate enable proxy server and after that it's never login again :(
 
Abderrahim El Aissaoui #I tried it but did not work! 

As we told you earlier MT4 is only offered by brokers. Download it from there.

What has the proxy got to do with it?

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