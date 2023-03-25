How to fix this error , Please!
Currently you can only download it from a broker. MT4 is discontinued and has only been receiving minor or critical updates for several years.I strongly recommend you to use MT5.
If you had used this (before posting), you would have found (among 300+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MQL4 programming forum (2018)
Possibly MetaQuotes' MT4 Installation Link
If you had used this (before posting), you would have found (among 300+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MQL4 programming forum (2018)
Possibly MetaQuotes' MT4 Installation Link
That link, even if the file is called mt4setup.exe, installs MT5. Do the test yourself.
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I can't install mt4 on my computer!