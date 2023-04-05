Is there a way to make the chart tab bar multiple lines?

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I want to change the chart tab bar so it doesn't use the side scrolling instead shows all the pairs on multiple lines.

Is that possible? It's really irritating having to click from side to side all the time.
 

There is already a lot: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=multi%20symbol

 
Carl Schreiber #:

There is already a lot: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=multi%20symbol


I'm not talking about an indicator, I'm talking about the tabs you use to select a chart. I would like them in multiple lines so they don't disappear and I don't have to scroll
 

Do you know this in the terminal:


 
Carl Schreiber #:

Do you know this in the terminal:



I don't have it
 
Jake Freeman:
I want to change the chart tab bar so it doesn't use the side scrolling instead shows all the pairs on multiple lines.

Is that possible? It's really irritating having to click from side to side all the time.

Unfortunately it's not possible.

You can use ALT+W,M to display this Window allowing you to choose your chart.


 
Jake Freeman: It's really irritating having to click from side to side all the time.

So stop using it. Just control+tab (or shift+control+tab) to go to the next chart.

 
William Roeder #:

So stop using it. Just control+tab (or shift+control+tab) to go to the next chart.

Thanks for this everyone. I'll start reading more about the hotkeys.
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