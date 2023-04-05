Is there a way to make the chart tab bar multiple lines?
I want to change the chart tab bar so it doesn't use the side scrolling instead shows all the pairs on multiple lines.
Is that possible? It's really irritating having to click from side to side all the time.
- Scrolling Multiple Charts
- Show All Chart Tabs
- Scrolling multiple charts together
There is already a lot: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=multi%20symbol
Do you know this in the terminal:
Jake Freeman:
I want to change the chart tab bar so it doesn't use the side scrolling instead shows all the pairs on multiple lines.
I want to change the chart tab bar so it doesn't use the side scrolling instead shows all the pairs on multiple lines.
Is that possible? It's really irritating having to click from side to side all the time.
Unfortunately it's not possible.
You can use ALT+W,M to display this Window allowing you to choose your chart.
Jake Freeman: It's really irritating having to click from side to side all the time.
So stop using it. Just control+tab (or shift+control+tab) to go to the next chart.
William Roeder #:Thanks for this everyone. I'll start reading more about the hotkeys.
So stop using it. Just control+tab (or shift+control+tab) to go to the next chart.
So stop using it. Just control+tab (or shift+control+tab) to go to the next chart.
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