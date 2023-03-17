MqlTicks from market watch not getting written into tick database.
Hi,
Since updating MT5 on March 12th incoming custom symbol ticks from an external source using a mql5 script (CustomTicksAdd function) are getting updated on MarketWatch window but the current bar is not getting updated on the chart window as per the incoming ticks. Although the bid/ask line is moving but the candle isn't updating. Also the new ticks are not reflected in the tick history window for the symbol. Please help!!
Video link demonstrating the problem: https://youtu.be/CiOiN14OM0M
Regards,
Anubhav
What build from "March 12th" ? The last official build is 3621 from March, 10th. You should not use Beta version if you don't want to be a betatester.
Anyway, I just tested CustomTicksAdd() and there is no issue (Build 3630).
Most probably your MT5 is overloaded, try to reduce the load by using less charts and less indicators/EA to identify the issue.
That is a very good question. There doesn't seem to be a consensus on that.
Officially 3620, but as I showed above it seems that each broker uses different versions as release.
If it is as Fernando says and brokers are free to use beta versions as release, it seems to me a serious mistake. In case of a serious bug, MQ should release a release version and not let each broker decide for you which bugs they fix and which possibly "new" ones you have to deal with.
What build from "March 12th" ? The last official build is 3621 from March, 10th. You should not use Beta version if you don't want to be a betatester.
Anyway, I just tested CustomTicksAdd() and there is no issue (Build 3630).
Most probably your MT5 is overloaded, try to reduce the load by using less charts and less indicators/EA to identify the issue.
If that's the case, why aren't the ticks getting written to the database? The ticks history for the symbol is empty.
That is a very good question. There doesn't seem to be a consensus on that.
Officially 3620, but as I showed above it seems that each broker uses different versions as release.
If it is as Fernando says and brokers are free to use beta versions as release, it seems to me a serious mistake. In case of a serious bug, MQ should release a release version and not let each broker decide for you which bugs they fix and which possibly "new" ones you have to deal with.
We have not an exact idea how it works behind the scene. I would not call build 3621/3622 betas, they are probably just quickly fixing some issues with the official 3620.
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Hi,
Since updating MT5 on March 12th incoming custom symbol ticks from an external source using a mql5 script (CustomTicksAdd function) are getting updated on MarketWatch window but the current bar is not getting updated on the chart window as per the incoming ticks. Although the bid/ask line is moving but the candle isn't updating. Also the new ticks are not reflected in the tick history window for the symbol. Please help!!
Video link demonstrating the problem: https://youtu.be/CiOiN14OM0M
Regards,
Anubhav