Why would that be beneficial to translate the product page in multiple languages?
You can translate the description yourself.
Hi Guys,
Would that be beneficial to translate the product page of an EA in multiple languages. None of the EAs on the first page have translated their product description in other languages.
Any advice?
Regards,
Peji
Because many users from non English speaking countries visit the Market products from their own language landing page.
If for example a Portuguese user visit the Portoguese page of your product will feel more comfortable and start reading the description right away if it is in Portuguese rather than in English, without searching for translation tools.
Also it increases your product's rating, along with the benefit of indexing many words of your description in these other languages for meta search purposes.
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Hi Guys,
Would that be beneficial to translate the product page of an EA in multiple languages. None of the EAs on the first page have translated their product description in other languages.
Any advice?
Regards,
Peji