Unable to purchase and update Ea. How should this problem be solved ?
Did you try this ?
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MQL4 Market: failed to load products (get header failed [12150]) blank pages in markets
Alexey Petrov, 2023.03.13 13:07
The bug has been fixed. Restart your terminal and check the Market.
If your Market is still empty, do the following:
- Close your MetaTrader 4 terminal
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete mql4.market.en.dat
- Open MetaTrader 4 terminal
- Go to Market tab and wait 5-10 seconds until the new database is downloaded
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Is this problem caused by windows update or not which was working normally before.
-I've gone back and looked at the forums and made sure to follow most of the solutions. But the symptoms still didn't go away.
No recording errors were found.
Thanks in advance for your expert advice.