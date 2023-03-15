Can't download indicators
You can download it directy from Metatrader:
just fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password, go to search on the toip right corner of Metatrader, write the name of indicator -
and download it.
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When I identify an indicator to download, I click on Download then a box appears asking if I have MT4 installed so I click on "Yes, I have MT4" but it does not accept that. If I click on "No, I don't" it goes off and starts downloading MT5 which I don't want at this stage. I'm running MT4 on a Mac. Screen shot is attached. Any ideas?
Many thanks for any illuminations!