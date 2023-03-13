EA removed from the chart without doing anything
albe78: Hi, a freelancer has just finished coding my new EA which seems to work well after the first backtests. I started running my EA on 12 different pairs on the MetaTrader VPS. However, 6 were removed during the night without my touching anything (see attached a printscreen of the "Experts" and "Journal" tab of the VPS). Does anyone know the reason for this problem?
There are bugs in the code that caused an "array out of range" error. You can see that in you log. Discuss the issue with the programmer.
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Hi, a freelancer has just finished coding my new EA which seems to work well after the first backtests.
I started running my EA on 12 different pairs on the MetaTrader VPS. However, 6 were removed during the night without my touching anything (see attached a printscreen of the "Experts" and "Journal" tab of the VPS).
Does anyone know the reason for this problem?
Thanks in advance!
Albéric