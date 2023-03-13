EA removed from the chart without doing anything

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Hi, a freelancer has just finished coding my new EA which seems to work well after the first backtests.

I started running my EA on 12 different pairs on the MetaTrader VPS. However, 6 were removed during the night without my touching anything (see attached a printscreen of the "Experts" and "Journal" tab of the VPS).

Does anyone know the reason for this problem?

Thanks in advance!

Albéric

Files:
Experts_-_VPS.jpeg  355 kb
Journal_-_VPS.jpeg  350 kb
[Deleted]  
albe78: Hi, a freelancer has just finished coding my new EA which seems to work well after the first backtests. I started running my EA on 12 different pairs on the MetaTrader VPS. However, 6 were removed during the night without my touching anything (see attached a printscreen of the "Experts" and "Journal" tab of the VPS). Does anyone know the reason for this problem?

There are bugs in the code that caused an "array out of range" error. You can see that in you log. Discuss the issue with the programmer.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

There are bugs in the code that caused an "array out of range" error. You can see that in you log. Discuss the issue with the programmer.


Thank you, I will do
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