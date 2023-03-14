Unreliable server
- VPS Not Working
- VPS Hosting server
- VPS change server
This is about your broker's terminal server, so I suggest you contact your broker.
I don't know if there is a way to stick to one particular server, with some terminal setting, maybe someone more experienced knows something.
This is about your broker's terminal server, so I suggest you contact your broker.
I don't know if there is a way to stick to one particular server, with some terminal setting, maybe someone more experienced knows something.
When i change to a different server like " MQL5 Chicago 01" everything works fine.I believe there is something long with the server "MQL5 London LD4"
So, you are talking about your MQL5 VP server, yes you can change it to your desired server, but I was wondering where your broker server is located?
Because London and Chicago are quite far away...
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
So, you are talking about your MQL5 VP server, yes you can change it to your desired server, but I was wondering where your broker server is located?
Because London and Chicago are quite far away...
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
I am based in kenya and the broker too. London based servers are closest especially "MQL5 London LD4" .The problem it's not working correctly. Changing to a different server works fine but only lasts for one week and server automatically switch back to "MQL5 London LD4"
I am based in kenya and the broker too. London based servers are closest especially "MQL5 London LD4" .The problem it's not working correctly. Changing to a different server works fine but only lasts for one week and server automatically switch back to "MQL5 London LD4"
Are you sure that your broker's servers are in Kenya? The geographical location of the broker's offices has nothing to do with their servers location.
Most international brokers have their servers based in New York, London, Frankfurt and Tokyo.
Are you sure that your broker's servers are in Kenya? The geographical location of the broker's offices has nothing to do with their servers location.
Most international brokers have their servers based in New York, London, Frankfurt and Tokyo.Ok
Ok. Am not sure about the location of their servers but the server with the smallest ping time is "MQL5 London LD4"
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