Unreliable server

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I am a vps user,but  i am having trouble with the server "....london LD4" the other servers are working fine,i keep trying to change but after every week it keep going back  i guess it is my default server due latency.How do i communicate this to the technical team or how do i permanetly change this server.
 

This is about your broker's terminal server, so I suggest you contact your broker.

I don't know if there is a way to stick to one particular server, with some terminal setting, maybe someone more experienced knows something.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

This is about your broker's terminal server, so I suggest you contact your broker.

I don't know if there is a way to stick to one particular server, with some terminal setting, maybe someone more experienced knows something.

When i change to a different server like " MQL5 Chicago 01" everything works fine.I believe there is something long with the server "MQL5 London LD4"
 
George Solitei #:
When i change to a different server like " MQL5 Chicago 01" everything works fine.I believe there is something long with the server "MQL5 London LD4"

So, you are talking about your MQL5 VP server, yes you can change it to your desired server, but I was wondering where your broker server is located?

Because London and Chicago are quite far away...

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

So, you are talking about your MQL5 VP server, yes you can change it to your desired server, but I was wondering where your broker server is located?

Because London and Chicago are quite far away...

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


I am based in kenya and the broker too. London based servers are closest especially  "MQL5 London LD4" .The problem it's not working correctly. Changing to a different server works fine but only lasts for one week and server automatically switch back to  "MQL5 London LD4"

 
George Solitei #:

I am based in kenya and the broker too. London based servers are closest especially  "MQL5 London LD4" .The problem it's not working correctly. Changing to a different server works fine but only lasts for one week and server automatically switch back to  "MQL5 London LD4"

Are you sure that your broker's servers are in Kenya? The geographical location of the broker's offices has nothing to do with their servers location.

Most international brokers have their servers based in New York, London, Frankfurt and Tokyo.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Are you sure that your broker's servers are in Kenya? The geographical location of the broker's offices has nothing to do with their servers location.

Most international brokers have their servers based in New York, London, Frankfurt and Tokyo.Ok

Ok. Am not sure about the location of their servers but the server with the smallest ping time is  "MQL5 London LD4"

 
George Solitei #:

Ok. Am not sure about the location of their servers but the server with the smallest ping time is  "MQL5 London LD4"

Change to that server then, I don't think there is a way to ensure that it will stay like that permanently.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Change to that server then, I don't think there is a way to ensure that it will stay like that permanently.

Yes,thats unfortunate,But i hope somebody will do something about this server...


Thanks.

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