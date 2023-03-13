The market in MT4 cannot be loaded, and files on the market cannot be downloaded.
- 2023.03.12
- www.mql5.com
To withdraw?
I do not know.
I know that MetaQuotes is working for UnionPay to be available once again for withdrawal.
UnionPay withdrawal has not been supported for a long time.
Recently, when we purchase software in China, we cannot use UnionPay to pay.
I see that many foreign websites can support Alipay scanning code payment. If they can adapt to the payment in China, it may make the customer experience better.
UnionPay withdrawal has not been supported for a long time.
Recently, when we purchase software in China, we cannot use UnionPay to pay.
I see that many foreign websites can support Alipay scanning code payment. If they can adapt to the payment in China, it may make the customer experience better.
I found one post (on Russian forum) that the users deposited some fund with UnionPay card in November last year.
So, UnionPay worked for top up in Novermeber ... No idea about December and so on
(no one reported so seems it works for top up in case no one complained in Russian forum).
As to withdrawal to UnionPay so as I see - this options is not available now (and validated users on Russian forum are using WebMoney/WMZ for withdrawal).
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It was several month ago when the service desk replied (about withdrawal to UnionPay):
We are waiting for the situation to clear up and payment gateways to offer new input / output solutions, including Mir and UnionPay cards. The problems lie outside the technical framework - legal, financial and regulatory issues will have to rebuild payment gateways.
We are completely dependent on payment gateways for depositing/withdrawing payments.
So, I think - UnionPay will be accepted for withdrawal ... but I do not know when it will be happened.
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That is all the information that I found on the forum about it.
I found one post (on Russian forum) that the users deposited some fund with UnionPay card in November last year.
So, UnionPay worked for top up in Novermeber ... No idea about December and so on
(no one reported so seems it works for top up in case no one complained in Russian forum).
As to withdrawal to UnionPay so as I see - this options is not available now (and validated users on Russian forum is using WebMoney/WMZ for withdrawal).
It was several month ago when the service desk replied (about wirhdrawal to UnionPay):
So, I think - UnionPay will be accepted for withdrawal ... but I do not know when it will be happened.
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That is all the information that I found on the forum about it.
thank you for your help.
It’s true that UnionPay can’t recharge at the moment. I suggest that they all pay with PAYPAL, and the effect is the same. Relatively speaking, Webmoney is relatively troublesome to register for the first time. I have used it several times and haven’t tried it for a long time.
There are indeed other options for payment, and currently the best is PAYPAL.
I don’t know that for Chinese customers, using Alipay to scan codes is more in line with our current consumption habits, and many people in China rarely use UnionPay.
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The market in MT4 cannot be loaded, and files on the market cannot be downloaded.