is it possible to show integer value in data window?

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In data window we have Volume and Date that they are not double but for indicator buffer we have to define double but i want to show integer values but in data window it put 4 zero after floating point that i don't want it 

is it possible to show integer values without floating point and zero's?

  data window

 
Danial R: but i want to show integer values
IndicatorDigits - Custom Indicators - MQL4 Reference
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