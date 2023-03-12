is it possible to show integer value in data window?
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In data window we have Volume and Date that they are not double but for indicator buffer we have to define double but i want to show integer values but in data window it put 4 zero after floating point that i don't want it
is it possible to show integer values without floating point and zero's?