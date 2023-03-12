mt4 can't load Market Terminal
More details are required. Please read and show the journal entries.
Is this Windows, Linux or Mac?
What version?
Have you run a search on the forum and read all the countless threads about similar issues?
Have you tried any of the possible solutions described on those threads?
More details are required. Please read and show the journal entries.
Is this Windows, Linux or Mac?
What version?
Have you run a search on the forum and read all the countless threads about similar issues?
Have you tried any of the possible solutions described on those threads?
hi , Windows
It just had a problem today, only on freshly installed mt4, some shows error in the image
- 2021.09.14
- www.mql5.com
This may have nothing to do with the issue, but out of curiosity, I don't see in your Journal a login for the MQL5 Community. There should have been something like this ...
2023.03.11 21:58:58.154 MQL5.community: activated for 'manisit1991', balance: #.##
Did you setup the Community login in the MetaTrader 4 Options?
This may have nothing to do with the issue, but out of curiosity, I don't see in your Journal a login for the MQL5 Community. There should have been something like this ...
2023.03.11 21:58:58.154 MQL5.community: activated for 'manisit1991', balance: #.##
Did you setup the Community login in the MetaTrader 4 Options?
hi
yes I use another login id
Your MQL5 account password is longer than 10 characters, that's why you encountering issues, change it here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/manisit1991/security
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Why i cant see MQL5 Market in my MT4 platfrom
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.03.12 11:03
I've confirmed this issue and a moderator has confirmed it too. The information has been passed on to MetaQuotes, and hopefully Monday they will start looking into resolving it.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL4 Market: failed to load products (get header failed [12150]) blank pages in markets
Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.03.12 11:48
This is a known issue and as Fernando already posted I have confirmed it too.
All documentation and proof has been sent to MQL5.com admins and technicians and I am sure that they will solve it soon.
Where this 10 characters max rule come from ?
Yes Alain, as strange as it may seems, if a user has a MQL5 account password longer than 10 characters, can't install and use his/her MQL5.com Market purchases.
It would make more sense, not to allow the user to choose such a long password in the first place I guess.
Yes Alain, as strange as it may seems, if a user has a MQL5 account password longer than 10 characters, can't install and use his/her MQL5.com Market purchases.
It would make more sense, not to allow the user to choose such a long password in the first place I guess.
I am afraid this information is inexact or outdated.
I just tried. Connection to MT4 Community, with a password using 25 characters. Then I installed a free product and all was working correctly.
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