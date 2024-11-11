Activating OTP (one time password) on MT5 Desktop

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Hello guys , I clicked right to my acc but there isn't 2FA option to enable it like in this article https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/otp

How can i active it on desktop mt5 ?  I have activated on mobile phone mt5. 

One Time Passwords - 2FA/TOTP - For Advanced Users - Getting Started - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
The use of one-time passwords ( Time-based One-time Password Algorithm, TOTP ) or two-factor authentication (2FA) provides an additional level of...
 
İsmet Birinci:

Hello guys , I clicked right to my acc but there isn't 2FA option to enable it like in this article https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/otp

How can i active it on desktop mt5 ?  I have activated on mobile phone mt5. 

From your link :

The ability to use OTPs should be enabled on the trading server.

If it's not enabled, ask to your broker.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

From your link :

If it's not enabled, ask to your broker.

oh i see, i've sent mail to customer support, Thank you sir

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