Activating OTP (one time password) on MT5 Desktop
İsmet Birinci:
Hello guys , I clicked right to my acc but there isn't 2FA option to enable it like in this article https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/otp
How can i active it on desktop mt5 ? I have activated on mobile phone mt5.
From your link :
The ability to use OTPs should be enabled on the trading server.
If it's not enabled, ask to your broker.
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Hello guys , I clicked right to my acc but there isn't 2FA option to enable it like in this article https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/otp
How can i active it on desktop mt5 ? I have activated on mobile phone mt5.