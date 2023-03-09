Why is the number of agents decreasing?

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Every time I try to run the test to do optimization using mql5 cloud, the test starts with more than 400 agents, but the number of agents keeps decreasing to reach after a few minutes the number of 2 agents!!!

What is the reason, and how can I use the largest number of agents? Egent problem

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ALI ALI: Every time I try to run the test to do optimization using mql5 cloud, the test starts with more than 400 agents, but the number of agents keeps decreasing to reach after a few minutes the number of 2 agents!!! What is the reason, and how can I use the largest number of agents?

Because those other agents have already completed their tasks and only 2 are outstanding.

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