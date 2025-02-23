Unable to download from MQL5 market - page 2

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Eleni Anna Branou #:

Make sure that:

  • that you have all the latest Windows Updates installed 
  • that you have Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge latest version installed on your computer or VPS
  • that you are using the latest build of MetaTrader 4/5
  • that you are logged into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab, using your login - NOT your email
  • that your MQL5 account password is less than 10 characters (if your password is 10 or more characters - change MQL5 account password here)

In case you still an't install your product in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close ALL your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open the MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install your product again


Hi,


Thank you for your message.

I will check all this point by point and keep you informed.

See you soon...

 
auvray-diffusion Auvray #:
Thank you for your quick answer.

I read on this forum that we should avoid passwords of 10 characters or more.

So I changed mine and it didn't change anything.


My login has a dash in it, but I don't think that's where it comes from.

Because, in fact, on my office computer it worked.

Now I'm trying the same thing on my home computer and it doesn't work anymore.


That's why I don't really understand.

Connecting from different locations could be the issue.

What are your mql5 account settings ?


 
Alain Verleyen #:

Connecting from different locations could be the issue.

What are your mql5 account settings ?



Thank you for your help !


mql5

 
Hi all,

If I take a VPS on MQL5 will my problem be solved or will I risk the same problem?

On MQL5 VPS, do the indicators that require the "autorize DLL import" box to be checked work or not ?

See you soon...
Philippe

 
auvray-diffusion Auvray #:
Hi all,

If I take a VPS on MQL5 will my problem be solved or will I risk the same problem?

On MQL5 VPS, do the indicators that require the "autorize DLL import" box to be checked work or not ?

See you soon...
Philippe

No, products that require DLL will not work on MQL5 VPS.

[Deleted]  
@auvray-diffusion Auvray #: If I take a VPS on MQL5 will my problem be solved or will I risk the same problem? On MQL5 VPS, do the indicators that require the "autorize DLL import" box to be checked work or not ?
No, DLL's are not allowed on MQL VPS service. It is a headless VPS service. It simply runs the MQL programs and all you have access to is the logs. You do not have any remote viewing.
 
auvray-diffusion Auvray #:
Hi all,

If I take a VPS on MQL5 will my problem be solved or will I risk the same problem?

On MQL5 VPS, do the indicators that require the "autorize DLL import" box to be checked work or not ?

See you soon...
Philippe

Did you try all what was proposed ? Nothing works ?
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

No, products that require DLL will not work on MQL5 VPS.

Hi,

Thank you very much for your answer.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:
No, DLL's are not allowed on MQL VPS service. It is a headless VPS service. It simply runs the MQL programs and all you have access to is the logs. You do not have any remote viewing.

Hi Fernando,

Would you have a good VPS service to recommend to me with the same rates as Metatrader ?

 
Alain Verleyen #:
Did you try all what was proposed ? Nothing works ?


Hi Alain,

Yes, I checked everything Elena recommends.


Everything is ok and it still doesn't work.

I don't know what to do anymore.

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