can not run expert on vps ? please help
Press F7 in the Editor.
What part of “recompile” was unclear to you?
Dilshad24 #: i want to know how to fix the issue and run the EA on the vps
When you use the debugger it compiles a special debug version.
So stop the debugger, then recompile it again with optimisation enabled for better execution.
So, I repeat ... recompile it again normally if you want to migrate.
Make sure that the EA on the chart is the newer compiled version and not the debug version.
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i just saw a expert advisor and i want to test it on my vps metatrader 5
and when i attach it to the chart and then vps click migrate it show error msg (
its saying ( migration to vertual hosting faild , debug version are not allowed )
how can i fix it here is the code