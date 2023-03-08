can not run expert on vps ? please help

New comment
 

i just saw a expert advisor and i want to test it on my vps metatrader

and when i attach it to the chart and then vps  click migrate it show error msg (

its saying ( migration to vertual hosting faild , debug version are not allowed )


how can i fix it  here is the code 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                              
#include <Trade\PositionInfo.mqh>
#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>
#include <Trade\SymbolInfo.mqh>  
#include <Expert\Money\MoneyFixedMargin.mqh>
CPositionInfo  m_position;                   // trade position object
CTrade         m_trade;                      // trading object
CSymbolInfo    m_symbol;                     // symbol info object
CMoneyFixedMargin m_money;
//---
input bool     OpenBUY           = true;     // Buy positions
input bool     OpenSELL          = true;     // Sell positions
input bool     CloseBySignal     = true;     // CloseBySignal
input ushort   InpStopLoss       = 0.0;      // StopLoss
input ushort   InpTakeProfit     = 0.0;      // TakeProfit
input ushort   InpTrailingStop   = 0;        // TrailingStop
input int      RSIperiod         = 14;       // RSIperiod
input double   RsiBuyLevel       = 30.0;     // RsiBuyLevel
input double   RsiSellLevel      = 70.0;     // RsiSellLevel
input bool     AutoLot           = true;     // AutoLot (percent from a free margin)
input double   Risk              = 10;       // Risk percent from a free margin
input double   ManualLots        = 0.1;      // ManualLots
input ulong    m_magic           = 123;      // Magic number
input string   TradeComment      = "RSI EA"; // TradeComment
input ulong    InpSlippage       = 1;        // Slippage
//---
int LotDigits;
//---
double         ExtStopLoss=0.0;
double         ExtTakeProfit=0.0;
double         ExtTrailingStop=0.0;
ulong          ExtSlippage=0;
ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE m_margin_mode;
double         m_adjusted_point;             // point value adjusted for 3 or 5 points
int            handle_iRSI;                  // variable for storing the handle of the iRSI indicator
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   SetMarginMode();
   if(!IsHedging())
     {
      Print("Hedging only!");
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   m_symbol.Name(Symbol());                  // sets symbol name
   if(!RefreshRates())
     {
      Print("Error RefreshRates. Bid=",DoubleToString(m_symbol.Bid(),Digits()),
            ", Ask=",DoubleToString(m_symbol.Ask(),Digits()));
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
   m_symbol.Refresh();
//---
   m_trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(m_magic);    // sets magic number

//--- tuning for 3 or 5 digits
   int digits_adjust=1;
   if(m_symbol.Digits()==3 || m_symbol.Digits()==5)
      digits_adjust=10;
   m_adjusted_point=m_symbol.Point()*digits_adjust;

   ExtStopLoss       = InpStopLoss     * m_adjusted_point;
   ExtTakeProfit     = InpTakeProfit   * m_adjusted_point;
   ExtTrailingStop   = InpTrailingStop * m_adjusted_point;
   ExtSlippage       = InpSlippage     * digits_adjust;

   m_trade.SetDeviationInPoints(ExtSlippage);
//---
   if(!m_money.Init(GetPointer(m_symbol),Period(),m_adjusted_point))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
   m_money.Percent(10); // 10% risk
//--- create handle of the indicator iRSI
   handle_iRSI=iRSI(Symbol(),Period(),RSIperiod,PRICE_CLOSE);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iRSI==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iRSI indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      return(INIT_FAILED);
     }
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---

  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
   int total_buy=0;
   int total_sell=0;
//--- считаем позиции Buy и Sell, а также модифицируем (если задано во входных параметрах)
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0;i--)
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i))
         if(m_position.Symbol()==m_symbol.Name() && m_position.Magic()==m_magic)
           {
            if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_BUY)
              {
               total_buy++;
               if(ExtTrailingStop>0)
                 {
                  if(m_position.PriceCurrent()>m_position.PriceOpen())
                     if(m_position.PriceCurrent()-2*ExtTrailingStop>m_position.StopLoss())
                       {
                        double sl=NormalizeDouble(m_position.PriceCurrent()-ExtTrailingStop,m_symbol.Digits());
                        m_trade.PositionModify(m_position.Ticket(),sl,m_position.TakeProfit());
                       }
                 }
              }

            if(m_position.PositionType()==POSITION_TYPE_SELL)
              {
               total_sell++;
               if(ExtTrailingStop>0)
                 {
                  if(m_position.PriceCurrent()<m_position.PriceOpen())
                     if(m_position.PriceCurrent()+2*ExtTrailingStop<m_position.StopLoss())
                       {
                        double sl=NormalizeDouble(m_position.PriceCurrent()+ExtTrailingStop,m_symbol.Digits());
                        m_trade.PositionModify(m_position.Ticket(),sl,m_position.TakeProfit());
                       }
                 }
              }
           }
//---
   double rsi_0=iRSIGet(0);
   double rsi_1=iRSIGet(1);
//--- close position by signal
   if(CloseBySignal)
     {
      if(total_buy>0 && rsi_0<RsiSellLevel && rsi_1>RsiSellLevel)
         ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_BUY);
      if(total_sell>0 && rsi_0>RsiBuyLevel && rsi_1<RsiBuyLevel)
         ClosePositions(POSITION_TYPE_SELL);
     }
//--- open position
   if(OpenSELL && total_sell<1 && rsi_0<RsiSellLevel && rsi_1>RsiSellLevel)
      OPSELL();
   if(OpenBUY && total_buy<1 && rsi_0>RsiBuyLevel && rsi_1<RsiBuyLevel)
      OPBUY();
//---
   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OPBUY()
  {
   if(!RefreshRates())
      return;

   double StopLossLevel=0.0;
   double TakeProfitLevel=0.0;

   if(ExtStopLoss>0)
      StopLossLevel=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(m_symbol.Ask()-ExtStopLoss);
   if(ExtTakeProfit>0)
      TakeProfitLevel=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(m_symbol.Ask()+ExtTakeProfit);

   double volume=LOT();
   if(volume!=0.0)
      m_trade.Buy(volume,NULL,m_symbol.Ask(),StopLossLevel,TakeProfitLevel,TradeComment);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OPSELL()
  {
   if(!RefreshRates())
      return;

   double StopLossLevel=0.0;
   double TakeProfitLevel=0.0;

   if(ExtStopLoss>0)
      StopLossLevel=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(m_symbol.Bid()+ExtStopLoss);
   if(ExtTakeProfit>0)
      TakeProfitLevel=m_symbol.NormalizePrice(m_symbol.Bid()-ExtTakeProfit);
//---
   double volume=LOT();
   if(volume!=0.0)
      m_trade.Sell(volume,NULL,m_symbol.Bid(),StopLossLevel,TakeProfitLevel,TradeComment);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Close Positions                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void ClosePositions(ENUM_POSITION_TYPE pos_type)
  {
   for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1;i>=0;i--) // returns the number of current orders
      if(m_position.SelectByIndex(i))
         if(m_position.Symbol()==Symbol() && m_position.Magic()==m_magic)
            if(m_position.PositionType()==pos_type)
               m_trade.PositionClose(m_position.Ticket());
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double LOT()
  {
   double lots=0.0;
//---
   if(AutoLot)
     {
      lots=0.0;
      //--- getting lot size for open long position (CMoneyFixedMargin)
      double sl=0.0;
      double check_open_long_lot=m_money.CheckOpenLong(m_symbol.Ask(),sl);

      if(check_open_long_lot==0.0)
         return(0.0);

      //--- check volume before OrderSend to avoid "not enough money" error (CTrade)
      double chek_volime_lot=m_trade.CheckVolume(m_symbol.Name(),check_open_long_lot,m_symbol.Ask(),ORDER_TYPE_BUY);

      if(chek_volime_lot!=0.0)
         if(chek_volime_lot>=check_open_long_lot)
            lots=check_open_long_lot;
     }
   else
      lots=ManualLots;
//---
   return(LotCheck(lots));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Lot Check                                                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double LotCheck(double lots)
  {
//--- calculate maximum volume
   double volume=NormalizeDouble(lots,2);
   double stepvol=m_symbol.LotsStep();
   if(stepvol>0.0)
      volume=stepvol*MathFloor(volume/stepvol);
//---
   double minvol=m_symbol.LotsMin();
   if(volume<minvol)
      volume=0.0;
//---
   double maxvol=m_symbol.LotsMax();
   if(volume>maxvol)
      volume=maxvol;
   return(volume);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void SetMarginMode(void)
  {
   m_margin_mode=(ENUM_ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE)AccountInfoInteger(ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool IsHedging(void)
  {
   return(m_margin_mode==ACCOUNT_MARGIN_MODE_RETAIL_HEDGING);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Refreshes the symbol quotes data                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RefreshRates()
  {
//--- refresh rates
   if(!m_symbol.RefreshRates())
      return(false);
//--- protection against the return value of "zero"
   if(m_symbol.Ask()==0 || m_symbol.Bid()==0)
      return(false);
//---
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Get value of buffers for the iRSI                                |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double iRSIGet(const int index)
  {
   double RSI[1];
//--- reset error code
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iRSI array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
   if(CopyBuffer(handle_iRSI,0,index,1,RSI)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iRSI indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(0.0);
     }
   return(RSI[0]);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

Press F7 in the Editor.

 
Carl Schreiber #:

Press F7 in the Editor.

THERE IS NO PROBLEM SHOWING IN THE CODE AND ITS COMPILING 100 % BUT AS I SAIED WHEN I ATTACH ON CHART AND WANT TO RUN IT ON VPS ITS SHOWING THE ERROR MSG 

F7




VPS

 
What part of “recompile” was unclear to you?
 
William Roeder #:
What part of “recompile” was unclear to you?

i want to know how to fix the issue and run the EA on the vps 

[Deleted]  
Dilshad24 #: i want to know how to fix the issue and run the EA on the vps 

When you use the debugger it compiles a special debug version.

So stop the debugger, then recompile it again with optimisation enabled for better execution.

So, I repeat ... recompile it again normally if you want to migrate.

Make sure that the EA on the chart is the newer compiled version and not the debug version.

New comment