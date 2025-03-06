plot trades history on mt5 mobile charts?
I have seen screenshot of aome having his trades ploted on mobile app mt5. Hiw is that possible? Is there any settings or its just possible on ios version?
Payman: I have seen screenshot of aome having his trades ploted on mobile app mt5. Hiw is that possible? Is there any settings or its just possible on ios version?
- On iOS MT5, when viewing a chart, tap the somewhere on chart and a menu slides up from the bottom.
- From that menu select "Settings".
- From the settings, enable "Trade History".
- You can also enable "Trade Levels" if you wish.
I can't believe that. It may have a slightly different way to interact with the user, but it must have the same abilities as the iOS version.i can't find it on my Android device, maybe someone with android phone can help. Thanks again
hi I have also seen this arrow plotted on mt5 mobile dudes name on whattsapp is jk trading he shows pics on his channel where you can see the plotted arrow.
is there any proof of this?
Payman #:
I can't believe that. It may have a slightly different way to interact with the user, but it must have the same abilities as the iOS version.i can't find it on my Android device, maybe someone with android phone can help. Thanks again
I can't believe that. It may have a slightly different way to interact with the user, but it must have the same abilities as the iOS version.i can't find it on my Android device, maybe someone with android phone can help. Thanks again
- Trade History – show/hide on the chart entries and exits for the appropriate instrument. Deals are marked on charts with icons (a Buy deal) and (a Sell deal). In trading it is important to evaluate the correctness of market entry and exit moments. This can be conveniently done through the graphical representation of executed deals on the symbol's price chart ( Charts - MetaTrader 5 for Android - MetaTrader 5 Android Help).
Charts - MetaTrader 5 for Android - MetaTrader 5 Android Help
- www.metatrader5.com
A chart shows price changes over time. To switch to this tab, use the bottom panel of the MetaTrader 5. In order to open a chart of a financial...
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