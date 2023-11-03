Indicators: Weighted deviation bands
thanks, can you please publish a qwma stochastic please thank you
Thank you for sharing this. Is there any MT5 version of this band?
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Weighted deviation bands:
Weighted deviation bands - metatrader 4 version
Author: Mladen Rakic