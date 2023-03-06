Withdrawal and Deposit the same time on trade copier

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Hi all,

Why do I regularly see on peoples signals under the trading history that they withdraw for example $1,000 then within minutes deposit $1,000? See image screenshot from a signal providers history.

example of withdraw and deposit


Just wondered if this was to manipulate their stats in some way.

Cheers

 
JONATHAN RICHARD THOMAS:

Hi all,

Why do I regularly see on peoples signals under the trading history that they withdraw for example $1,000 then within minutes deposit $1,000? See image screenshot from a signal providers history.


Just wondered if this was to manipulate their stats in some way.

Cheers

In order to manipulate you open an order, withdraw close the position then deposit again.

It can also be a PAMM account where participants deposit or withdraw.

So it is not always clear what is the reason behind it.

 
Maybe they are trying to substitute their real money with deposit bonuses ? 
 
Brokers may archive some historical data on the way of balance operations.
So, the users did not deposit and did not withdraw, it is the broker (in many cases) who archived the history on the account on this way.
more in details:
 
Sergey Golubev #:
Brokers may archive some historical data on the way of balance operations.
So, the users did not deposit and did not withdraw, it is the broker (in many cases) who archived the history on the account on this way.
more in details:

wow i sent the ball outside the stadium with my guess  😆

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