whats wrong with MQL4? icustom shows incorrect value
the valid() function is just a simple function to check if the value returned from iCustom is not EMPTY_VALUE and x > 0
Your code
buy = valid(b11) && valid(b21) && valid(b31) ? true : false;
Simplified
double buy = valid(b11) && valid(b21) && valid(b31);
- Lutfy Alamsyah: what is happening here? why MQL4 read wrong values?
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Increase Order after stoploss - MQL4 programming forum #1.3 (2017)
|Your code
|Simplified
thanks for the simplified suggestion,
and i just figure out that the problem is not from the ea nor the icustom, its from the indicator itself
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below here is the code..
i hope someone can help me to figure this out as to why this is happening.. thank you in advance