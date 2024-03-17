command check error !!!

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Dear Members

Any clue what is 'command check error'?

Below is extract from log file. 

CS      0       19:25:09.994    Trade   2023.02.10 17:15:00   market sell 3.5 US30 sl: 33806.7 (33751.9 / 33754.3 / 33751.9)
CS      0       19:25:09.994    Trades  2023.02.10 17:15:00   deal #40 sell 3.5 US30 at 33751.9 done (based on order #40)
CS      0       19:25:09.994    Trade   2023.02.10 17:15:00   deal performed [#40 sell 3.5 US30 at 33751.9]
CS      0       19:25:09.994    Trade   2023.02.10 17:15:00   order performed sell 3.5 at 33751.9 [#40 sell 3.5 US30 at 33751.9]
CS      0       19:25:10.064    Trade   2023.02.10 17:17:40   stop loss triggered #40 sell 3.5 US30 33751.9 sl: 33806.7 [#41 buy 3.5 US30 at 33806.7]
CS      0       19:25:10.064    Trades  2023.02.10 17:17:40   deal #41 buy 3.5 US30 at 33806.7 done (based on order #41)
CS      0       19:25:10.064    Trade   2023.02.10 17:17:40   deal performed [#41 buy 3.5 US30 at 33806.7]
CS      0       19:25:10.064    Trade   2023.02.10 17:17:40   order performed buy 3.5 at 33806.7 [#41 buy 3.5 US30 at 33806.7]
CS      0       19:25:10.176    Trade   2023.02.10 17:25:00   market sell 5.4 US30 sl: 33814.7 (33779.3 / 33781.7 / 33779.3)
CS      0       19:25:10.176    Trades  2023.02.10 17:25:00   deal #42 sell 5.4 US30 at 33779.3 done (based on order #42)
CS      0       19:25:10.176    Trade   2023.02.10 17:25:00   deal performed [#42 sell 5.4 US30 at 33779.3]
CS      0       19:25:10.176    Trade   2023.02.10 17:25:00   order performed sell 5.4 at 33779.3 [#42 sell 5.4 US30 at 33779.3]
CS      0       19:25:10.953    Trade   2023.02.10 18:19:40   stop loss triggered #42 sell 5.4 US30 33779.3 sl: 33814.7 [#43 buy 5.4 US30 at 33814.7]
CS      0       19:25:10.953    Trades  2023.02.10 18:19:40   deal #43 buy 5.4 US30 at 33814.7 done (based on order #43)
CS      0       19:25:10.953    Trade   2023.02.10 18:19:40   deal performed [#43 buy 5.4 US30 at 33814.7]
CS      0       19:25:10.953    Trade   2023.02.10 18:19:40   order performed buy 5.4 at 33814.7 [#43 buy 5.4 US30 at 33814.7]
CS      2       19:27:27.204    127.0.0.1       command check error
CS      2       19:27:27.205    127.0.0.1       command check error
CS      2       19:27:27.518    127.0.0.1       command check error
CS      2       19:27:27.518    127.0.0.1       command check error
CS      0       19:31:20.352    ArunFX (US30,H1)        2023.02.28 23:58:59   Custom Perfromance Metric = 0.000
CS      0       19:31:20.352    Tester  final balance 18967.61 USD
CS      0       19:31:20.352    Tester  OnTester result 0
CS      0       19:31:20.359    Tester  US30,H1: 228540 ticks, 975 bars generated. Environment synchronized in 0:00:00.072. Test passed in 0:15:50.327 (including ticks preprocessing 0:00:00.032).
CS      0       19:31:20.359    Tester  US30,H1: total time from login to stop testing 0:15:50.399 (including 0:00:00.072 for history data synchronization)
CS      0       19:31:20.359    Tester  673 Mb memory used including 32 Mb of history data, 64 Mb of tick data
CS      0       19:31:20.359    Tester  log file "C:\Users\anilh\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Tester\73B7A2420D6397DFF9014A20F1201F97\Agent-127.0.0.1-3000\logs\20230305.log" written
CS      0       19:31:20.359            test Experts\ArunFX\Experts\ArunFX.ex5 on US30,H1 thread finished
CS      0       19:31:20.554    127.0.0.1       prepare for shutdown
[Deleted]  

According to the other posts found ... https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=command%20check%20error

... it seems related to MQL5 Cloud testing.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

According to the other posts found ... https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=command%20check%20error

... it seems related to MQL5 Cloud testing.

@Fernando Carreiro

Thanks Fernando for clarifying it. I was wondering when my EA was not giving me any problem and yet the error message pops up.

Any way to stop Cloud testing, if I have activated by mistake.

Regards.

 
It's good that I came here, because everything is explained in detail
 

Similar thread --->  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/221965

Yes, I think this error is exclusively a remote agent error (local farm or cloud), this is understood at this point.


->Your Terminal on local machine communicates with remote agents using commands and the remote agent may reply with [agent name header] : port  "command check error"



->I am using 3 VPS window machines (4-cores each) so 12 remote agents on local farm



->This error only appears if a remote agent is selected for testing.

->When I rerun the test on the same remote agent again, the error disappears.

->I have reason to believe that I am getting this error due to presence of a script file IMPORT function in the EA, this a separate file (.ex5) and not part of the EA and not a resource. However it is not being counted as a DLL import because I am getting different error for DLL imports and I have removed DLLs.

->Solution: When using remote agents try using only one EA file with all resource files embedded in the EA file and no function imports from script .ex5 file(s).

command check error
command check error
  • 2017.12.07
  • Dan Firac
  • www.mql5.com
Have you encounter this error in the agent log? IJ 2 15:02:04.931 a.b.c.d command check error JS 2 15:02:05.234 a.b.c...
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