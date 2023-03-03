Ok this is a game changer worth a shot if anyone can help.

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Hello everyone I am need of switching indicators onto the top of the main chart and could not do it. I did over 4 hours of trying to figure how to but was not able to. if anyone can help guide me on how to setup 1 indicator chart on top of the main currency exchange chart, it will help east alot for getting an entry point to sell/buy. Please leave a comment and i will check back as soon as I can and will share you some insight of what im doing.

HERE IS A PICTURE IM WORKING on. I need the second bottom indicator to be on top of the top indicator for graphing purposes. Thank You for the help forum. Can't wait to share What i know.


 
  1. McGavern Vue: I am need of switching indicators onto the top of the main chart and could not do it.

    That right, you can't do it. Separate windows always below the main chart.

  2. McGavern Vue: I need the second bottom indicator to be on top of the top indicator for graphing purposes.
    Save a template, edit it is notepad, reposition the indicator in the list. Reapply.
              Hide/Show indicators - MQL4 programming forum #3 (2020)

 

Well, actually you can by tweaking a template. But I would not recommend it as it's unstable.


[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #: Well, actually you can by tweaking a template. But I would not recommend it as it's unstable.
Your screenshot seems to be for MT5. Does that work on MT4?
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
Your screenshot seems to be for MT5. Does that work on MT4?

Oh sorry I didn't pay attention it was MT4.

Yes it works with MT4 too.

Files:
template_name.tpl  2 kb
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