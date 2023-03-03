Ok this is a game changer worth a shot if anyone can help.
- McGavern Vue: I am need of switching indicators onto the top of the main chart and could not do it.
That right, you can't do it. Separate windows always below the main chart.
- McGavern Vue: I need the second bottom indicator to be on top of the top indicator for graphing purposes.Save a template, edit it is notepad, reposition the indicator in the list. Reapply.
Hide/Show indicators - MQL4 programming forum #3 (2020)
Fernando Carreiro #:
Your screenshot seems to be for MT5. Does that work on MT4?
Your screenshot seems to be for MT5. Does that work on MT4?
Oh sorry I didn't pay attention it was MT4.
Yes it works with MT4 too.
Files:
template_name.tpl 2 kb
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Hello everyone I am need of switching indicators onto the top of the main chart and could not do it. I did over 4 hours of trying to figure how to but was not able to. if anyone can help guide me on how to setup 1 indicator chart on top of the main currency exchange chart, it will help east alot for getting an entry point to sell/buy. Please leave a comment and i will check back as soon as I can and will share you some insight of what im doing.
HERE IS A PICTURE IM WORKING on. I need the second bottom indicator to be on top of the top indicator for graphing purposes. Thank You for the help forum. Can't wait to share What i know.