please help me even for a charity
The bottom line is: There is no exact science in this business, but it is personal experience & observation. We often say it's art... With any indicator & variable, if you look closely and often, then you will find the character, and like magic you can feel the direction when the time reversal occurs.
A piece of advice: Be careful to stick to a "hit & run" strategy as you run... don't let 21 reps catch you off guard as it becomes second nature. Know that the market has many waves. Perhaps all you observe right now are ripples [small waves], so there must be times when a large wave occurs that drags it off course, even for a long time. This is a terrible storm that every beginner and advanced trader must have experienced. [The days of profit disappeared overnight].
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hi traders
my trading strategy is limit orders on the major tops or bottoms
but i want to increase its win rate
does anyone knows what filter or indicator should i add to my strategy
thanks a lot