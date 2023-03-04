Add 21 EMA and 50 EMA trends
- What is an “EMA trends?”
- EMA moving average is built in. Click insert.
Are you writing code or just using the MT5 platform for manual trading?
If you are coding this feature, you can see all of the trading indicators, including moving average in the following webpage
Technical Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
When I started coding for MT5. I started by watching a bunch of videos. Here is one I used to understand how to code for a simple moving average.
(7) MQL5 TUTORIAL - ADVANCED SIMPLE MOVING AVERAGE - YouTube
The author has a lot of other videos that will help.
Chris
- www.mql5.com
Chris
I'm just trying to add a 21 and 50 EMA to my MT5, cos I don't find them in the list.
How do I it?
Cheers Clinton
Fernando
Ok thanks for that info.
So I have the EMA's set on one chart, how do I copy them over to all my charts at one time, so that I don't have to set each chart separately ?
I have about 15 charts open so want all my charts to show the same indicators.
Another question while I'm here:
I'm using MT5 on my Mac and iPhone.
If I set a TP, then later I add a limit order, then my TP disappears and I have to remember to keep resetting it.
Thanks Clinton
- You need to start reading the documentation (F1 on MetaTrader).
Trading Platform - MetaTrader 5 Help
-
Save your chart setup as template, then apply the template to the other charts. If you save it as the default template, then any new charts you open will have it applied.
Templates and Profiles - Additional Features - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
- In response to your TP and Limit order, it seems that you have a "netting" account (or maybe it's FIFO account, not sure). Please do some research "netting" and "hedging" account types (as well as FIFO).
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
FIFO: What the First In, First Out Method Is and How to Use It
Fernando
Thanks for all that good info, I'll look into it..
Yes I use a Netting account because I do Dollar Cost Average (DCA) and I trade much better this way.
Cheers Clinton
Fernando
I've lost my auto trader MQL5 wizard on my MT5 on my Mac..
How do I find it or re download it?
I have searched the help but can't find an answer.
Thanks Clinton
If I re download the MT5 to fix the missing MQL5 Wizard then will I loose all my settings and accounts etc?
Cheers Clinton
Ok I re downloaded the MT5 and my MQL5 auto wizard is back and also all my accounts and settings.
Just had to re insert my templates.
Too easy.
Thanks Clinton
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Hi all
Does anyone know how I can add a 21 EMA and a 50 EMA trends to my MT5 platform ?
Thanks Clinton