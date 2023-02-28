Open order unable to close eur/usd pair grayed

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I can open and close every other pair. I am stuck with an open order on eur/usd 
 

The symbols and the symbols' specifications are related to the brokers.
You can check the specification of this symbol (EURUSD) about rhe following:
did you broker disable the trading for EURUSD or not.

For example: right mouse click on EURUSD in the Market Watch (in computer) - Specification - and see , for example:

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