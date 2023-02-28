Open order unable to close eur/usd pair grayed
I can open and close every other pair. I am stuck with an open order on eur/usd
Files:
Screenshot_20230228-072547.png 70 kb
Screenshot_20230228-072539.png 123 kb
Screenshot_20230228-061820.png 82 kb
Screenshot_20230228-072533.png 134 kb
The symbols and the symbols' specifications are related to the brokers.
You can check the specification of this symbol (EURUSD) about rhe following:
did you broker disable the trading for EURUSD or not.
For example: right mouse click on EURUSD in the Market Watch (in computer) - Specification - and see , for example:
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register