All sellers statistics in profile page are empty

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All are empty:



went to many of the top picture is the same
[Deleted]  
Pavel Malyshko: zero writes: went to many of the top picture is the same

Yes in my case it is the same and all my achievement statistics have been wiped out.

There are currently also various issue with the website functionality, so I suspect that there some kind of maintenance being carried out.

 
Yes, this is the same for all sellers, I have notified admins.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Yes in my case it is the same and all my achievement statistics have been wiped out.

There are currently also various issue with the website functionality, so I suspect that there some kind of maintenance being carried out.

already fixed)

 

All seller statistics restored.

Sorry for inconvenience.

[Deleted]  
The service desk has responded to my ticket stating that it will be restored shortly, and in my case it has been restored.
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