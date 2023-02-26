How to code degub/profile on the MetaTrader 4?
MetaTrader 5 has the Debug/Profiling section on its Options at the taskbar. But the MT4 does not have it. So how to code debug/profile and have same or similar details and results as using the Code Profiler but on the MT4?
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Francisco Rayol: MetaTrader 5 has the Debug/Profiling section on its Options at the taskbar. But the MT4 does not have it. So how to code debug/profile and have same or similar details and results as using the Code Profiler but on the MT4?
What do you mean it's not available on MT4?
It works just fine on mine. You just have to do it on real data and not on historical data.
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