Automatically continue generating results on Optimization with Genetic algorithm

New comment
 

Optimization with Genetic algorithm gives new results every time when I press start again and again. So is there any way to automate this process continuosly? I know one way which is done with auto clicker software. But I am sure there is another optimal way out there :)

 

You can try this way:

Shell execution, cmd command com comand:  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/431626#comment_41682251
cmd-shell: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/269502#comment_8233301
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/7029
running from command line: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start#command_line

And search for batch: https://www.mql5.com/en/search#!keyword=batch
Sell execute w
Sell execute w
  • 2022.08.28
  • www.mql5.com
Hello is there any programmer here who knows how to use shell execute W with button commands...
New comment