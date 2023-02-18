go to date in a graph in mt5

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Hy. Please can someone help me to find the voice go to date in the menù on the graph i open by clicking right button of the mouse. In my mt5 platform actually doesn't exist

[Deleted]  
VDRGTI:

Hy. Please can someone help me to find the voice go to date in the menù on the graph i open by clicking right button of the mouse. In my mt5 platform actually doesn't exist

Double-click in the bottom-left corner of the chart ...


... then type in a date and time to jump to and ENTER.


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Double-click in the bottom-left corner of the chart ...

Simple ENTER.

[Deleted]  
fxsaber #: Simple ENTER.
I did not know that! Thank you!
 

Thank you very much

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