go to date in a graph in mt5
VDRGTI:
Hy. Please can someone help me to find the voice go to date in the menù on the graph i open by clicking right button of the mouse. In my mt5 platform actually doesn't exist
Double-click in the bottom-left corner of the chart ...
... then type in a date and time to jump to and ENTER.
Thank you very much
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Hy. Please can someone help me to find the voice go to date in the menù on the graph i open by clicking right button of the mouse. In my mt5 platform actually doesn't exist