Can we link to the video in the product overview
video in the product overview since there appears to be no video in the showcase of the market from inside mt4 or mt5 ?
(or can you add a button to go to the video next to the "download demo" button , inside mt4 or mt5)
thanks ☕️
Yes you can, you can provide your uploaded video link.
Thank you guys for your answers . I did a little research and i don't think it will be an issue .
Here is my research :
I've placed a youtube link at the top of the description of a product in order to be accessible to users navigating to it via the terminals (youtube video of screenshots is not visible in the terminals)
The rank of the utility has not been penalized 3days now and it is still green .
In case you were considering it so that you could show the video even in those users visiting from the meta trader market tab .
🍩 ☕️
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
video in the product overview since there appears to be no video in the showcase of the market from inside mt4 or mt5 ?
(or can you add a button to go to the video next to the "download demo" button , inside mt4 or mt5)
thanks ☕️