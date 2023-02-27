Can we link to the video in the product overview

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video in the product overview since there appears to be no video in the showcase of the market from inside mt4 or mt5 ?

(or can you add a button to go to the video next to the "download demo" button , inside mt4 or mt5)

thanks  ☕️

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos:

video in the product overview since there appears to be no video in the showcase of the market from inside mt4 or mt5 ?

(or can you add a button to go to the video next to the "download demo" button , inside mt4 or mt5)

thanks  ☕️

Yes you can, you can provide your uploaded video link. 

 
Hanife Abdourahamane Maman Issa #:

Yes you can, you can provide your uploaded video link. 

Thanks , i mean a url link , besides the video not just the video in the form . The video you provide in the screenshots form is not visible from the market tab of the terminals (mt4 + mt5)

[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #: Thanks , i mean a url link , besides the video not just the video in the form . The video you provide in the screenshots form is not visible from the market tab of the terminals (mt4 + mt5)
On MetaTrader there is already a link to the product page. Just mention in the description for the user to visit the page to see the video.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:
On MetaTrader there is already a link to the product page. Just mention in the description for the user to visit the page to see the video.

Yeah but it'd be more beneficial to mention the video , if its allowed . (or to have a button leading to the video)

 

Thank you guys for your answers . I did a little research and i don't think it will be an issue .

Here is my research :


 

I've placed a youtube link at the top of the description of a product in order to be accessible to users navigating to it via the terminals (youtube video of screenshots is not visible in the terminals)

The rank of the utility has not been penalized 3days now and it is still green .

In case you were considering it so that you could show the video even in those users visiting from the meta trader market tab .

🍩 ☕️

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