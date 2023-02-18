error form code base

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hi my friends


I wrote an expert that works well and has no errors and I checked it in the backtest
But when I want to put the codes in the base code section, I get an error

Can anyone help?



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Apply the following checks to your code, irrespective of it being for the CodeBase or Market ...

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The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market

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Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
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