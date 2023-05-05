How to make SimplePanel1 and SimplePanel2 load at the same time
Try this code in your OnInit:
int OnInit(void) { //--- create application dialog if(!SimplePanel1.Create(0, "Simple Panel1", 0, 50, 50, 390, 200)) if(!SimplePanel2.Create(0, "Simple Panel2", 0, 50, 50, 390, 200)) return(INIT_FAILED); //--- run application if(!SimplePanel1.Run()) if(!SimplePanel2.Run()) return(INIT_FAILED); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); }
Have a nice coding 😊👍
Qiang Li #:
Thank you for your reply, but it doesn't work.
Should work.
There is a possibility that your panels appear piled up.
Try to change the XY parameter to Simplepanel1 and Simplepanel2.
I can't try it because you don't include the "Paneldialog.mqh" file.
But I see both panels have a same parameter. Then this will make both panels appear piled up on the same coordinates. So that the panels below may covered by other panels above.
Have a nice coding 😊👍
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Hi
How to make SimplePanel1 and SimplePanel1 indicator on the main chart window and on the subwindow
like this image