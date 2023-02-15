help with mql5 code, loop closed orders ,if order just closed =alert
Maybe you can use this: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006
to use MT4 orders in MT5.
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/81
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/66
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179991 // MT4 => MT5 converter
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/16006 // mt4 orders to mt5
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/681230
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/iceron/publications => Chosse one of his CrossPlattform articles
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help with mql5 code, loop closed orders ,if order just closed =alert
i have code for mq4 i want code for Mq5 without MT4Orders.mqh
...
after all attempt still not working