I want to edit mt4 indicator

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Hi, I need to edit something in an indicator if you can helping me, please!
 
Abderrahim El Aissaoui :
Hi, I need to edit something in an indicator if you can helping me, please!

You don't want to share the indicator with anyone, but you want people to share their knowledge with you. Strange!

 

this is the image of it

[Deleted]  
Abderrahim El Aissaoui: Hi, I need to edit something in an indicator if you can helping me, please! ... I want to edit the horizontal line 

We can't read your mind, nor see your computer. If you can't show the code, then how exactly do you want us to help you "edit the horizontal line"?

 
Abderrahim El Aissaoui #:
I want to edit the horizontal line 

You want the last line to extend to the end of the chart ? 

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