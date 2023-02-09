A Suggestion About MT5 Updates
Muhammad Elbermawi:
Each day the MT5 platform asks for updates at least twice daily, which is very annoying. It is supposed to be stable. This is about 14 updates per week!
Each day the MT5 platform asks for updates at least twice daily, which is very annoying. It is supposed to be stable. This is about 14 updates per week!
I suggest collecting all updates once per week. This will make it easier to work with the platform.
you must be downloading the beta updates because they don't update the official releases that often.
Getting once at most twice per week here . Paul meant if you are using the beta build
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Each day the MT5 platform asks for updates at least twice daily, which is very annoying. It is supposed to be stable. This is about 14 updates per week!
I suggest collecting all updates once per week. This will make it easier to work with the platform.