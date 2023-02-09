A Suggestion About MT5 Updates

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Each day the MT5 platform asks for updates at least twice daily, which is very annoying. It is supposed to be stable. This is about 14 updates per week!

I suggest collecting all updates once per week. This will make it easier to work with the platform.


A Suggestion About MT5 Updates

 
Muhammad Elbermawi:

Each day the MT5 platform asks for updates at least twice daily, which is very annoying. It is supposed to be stable. This is about 14 updates per week!

I suggest collecting all updates once per week. This will make it easier to work with the platform.



you must be downloading the beta updates because they don't update the official releases that often. 

 
Paul Anscombe #:

you must be downloading the beta updates because they don't update the official releases that often. 

Yes, I downloaded it from here.
I will try it from a broker to see the difference.
Thanks, Paul
 
Getting once at most twice per week here . Paul meant if you are using the beta build 
[Deleted]  
Muhammad Elbermawi #: Yes, I downloaded it from here. I will try it from a broker to see the difference. Thanks, Paul

You don't have to download MetaTrader from your broker. Just don't connect to MetaQuotes demo accounts and only connect to broker accounts (demo or real).

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You don't have to download MetaTrader from your broker. Just don't connect to MetaQuotes demo accounts and only connect to broker accounts (demo or real).

A great idea
Thanks, Fernando
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