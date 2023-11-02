MT5 UPDATE suggestions?
Before wishing to propose new features, I would suggest you first learn how to use MetaTrader properly and thoroughly, including MQL (programming language).
Why? Because it already allows you the freedom to use whatever sounds you wish to use for the built-in alerts. You configure it in the Options.
As for custom indicators, the coders can already freely program whatever sounds the wish to play as alert sounds.
Before wishing to propose new features, I would suggest you first learn how to use MetaTrader properly and thoroughly, including MQL (programming language).
Why? Because it already allows you the freedom to use whatever sounds you wish to use for the built-in alerts. You configure it in the Options.
As for custom indicators, the coders can already freely program whatever sounds the wish to play as alert sounds.
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Hello so how would i go about suggesting an update for mt5?
i'm thinking a alert update so you can add any sounds you want to use for you own alerts on indicators ea's etc
i think it will change mt5 for the better!