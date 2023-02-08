Invalid Stop Loss && Take profit
Is it not obvious why the stops are invalid?
They are both the same! Stop-Loss is the same as the Take-Profit! That is invalid!
Even in situations where they are different it does the same thing.
I made little updates to the code but still same issue
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ProjectName | //| Copyright 2020, CompanyName | //| http://www.companyname.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2023, test" #property link "" #property version "1.00" #include <Trade/Trade.mqh> CTrade trade; input ulong ExpertMagic = 21341; input int Nbr_Periods = 14; input int History_Bars = 20000; input double Multiplier = 2; input double CM_TakeProfit = 0; input double CM_LostSize = 0.02; input double CM_StopLoss = 0; int handleSuperTrend; int handlePattern; int barsTotal; ulong positionTicket; datetime glTimeBarOpen; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- glTimeBarOpen = D'1971.01.01 00:00'; handleSuperTrend = iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,"KT-SuperTrend-Indicator.ex5",History_Bars,Nbr_Periods,Multiplier); handlePattern = iCustom(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,"Candlestick Pattern Detector.ex5", "", "", "", 500, true, true, false, "", false, false, false, false, false, false, false, false, false, false, true, true, false, false, false, false, false, false, false, true, true, "", 8, clrGreen, clrRed, clrNONE, "", false, false, false, false, "", 20, 20, "", true); barsTotal = iBars(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT); if(handleSuperTrend && handlePattern == INVALID_HANDLE) { return -1; Print("There was an error creating indicators handle: ", GetLastError()); } else { Print("Indicators initialized successfully"); } trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(ExpertMagic); //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { //--- bool newBar = false; //Check for New Bar if(glTimeBarOpen != iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0)) { newBar = true; glTimeBarOpen = iTime(Symbol(),PERIOD_CURRENT,0); } if(newBar == true) { double close1 = iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,1); double close2 = iClose(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,2); double open1 = iOpen(_Symbol,PERIOD_CURRENT,1); //---dpStoplosssell = lowerBand and dpStopLossBuy = upperband double dpBuy[], dpSell[], dpStopLossSell[], dpStopLossBuy[], patternDirection[]; CopyBuffer(handleSuperTrend,2,0,3,dpBuy); CopyBuffer(handleSuperTrend,3,0,3,dpSell); CopyBuffer(handleSuperTrend,1,0,3,dpStopLossSell); CopyBuffer(handleSuperTrend,0,0,3,dpStopLossBuy); CopyBuffer(handlePattern,1,0,3,patternDirection); double NCM_SL = NormalizeDouble(CM_StopLoss,_Digits); double NCM_TP = NormalizeDouble(CM_TakeProfit,_Digits); double ask = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_ASK); ask = NormalizeDouble(ask,_Digits); double bid = SymbolInfoDouble(_Symbol,SYMBOL_BID); bid = NormalizeDouble(bid,_Digits); // check if buy signal is given and make a trade //if lower band is true and pattern direction for candle ID 1 is >= 1 make a buy trade if(ArraySize(dpStopLossBuy) > 0 && dpStopLossBuy[1] != EMPTY_VALUE && dpStopLossBuy[1] != 0) { Print(__FUNCTION__, " New Buy Signal ", dpStopLossBuy[1]); if(patternDirection[1] != -1 && patternDirection[1] == 1) { trade.Buy(CM_LostSize,_Symbol,ask,0,0,"Placed By Expert"); } } //Check if sell signal is given and make a trade //if upper band is true and pattern direction for candle ID 1 is <= -1 make a sell trade if(ArraySize(dpStopLossSell) > 0 && dpStopLossSell[1] != EMPTY_VALUE && patternDirection[1] != 0) { Print(__FUNCTION__, " New Sell Signal ", dpStopLossSell[1]); if(patternDirection[1] != 1 && patternDirection[1] == -1) { trade.Sell(CM_LostSize,_Symbol,bid,0,0,"Placed By Expert"); } } // MODIFY SL AND TP OF BUY POSITIONS : for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; --i) { ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); if(PositionGetSymbol(i)==Symbol() && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==0) { trade.PositionModify(ticket,NCM_SL,NCM_TP); } } // MODIFY SL AND TP OF SELL POSITIONS : for(int i=PositionsTotal()-1; i>=0; --i) { ulong ticket=PositionGetTicket(i); if(PositionGetSymbol(i)==Symbol() && PositionGetInteger(POSITION_TYPE)==1) { trade.PositionModify(ticket,NCM_SL,NCM_TP); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //External Functions
And what are the market prices at the time of the modification?
Print the current ask/bid price, so you can make sure that the stop-loss is in the adverse region and the take-profit is in the favourable region when compared to the current quote prices.
For a Buy: S/L < Bid - StopLevel, T/P > Bid + StopLevel
For a Sell: S/L > Ask + StopLevel, T/P < Ask - StopLevel
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.11.24 16:04
Opening and modifying positions:
No. Please read my posts again.
For a Buy the S/L must be less than the Bid, not the Ask, and for a Sell ...
// For a buy ... double NCM_TP = bid + CM_TakeProfit * _Point, NCM_SL = bid - CM_StopLoss * _Point; // For a sell ... double NCM_TP = ask - CM_TakeProfit * _Point, NCM_SL = ask + CM_StopLoss * _Point;
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Please can anyone help me with this error
Ive tried using the CTrade class to modify sl and TP using the
trade method, and PositionModify method but it keeps throwing me this error on the tester
Heres the src code