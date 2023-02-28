Forward test always divide by 10

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Hi guys, I am using mutiple vps'es and mt5 terminals, But with each back/forward test, the tested numbers in the forward tests are always divides by 10 of the backtest. So when I am testing 55000 options, the backtest is running 55000 options, after that it's time for the forward test, but then he only tests 5500 options.... How Can I solve this? See screenhsots of the problem and the settings that I am using
 

Hello

Look at the terminal guide please - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/strategy_optimization.


Strategy Optimization - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help
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The Strategy Tester allows you to test and optimize trading strategies ( Expert Advisors ) before using them for live trading. During testing, an...
 

You can create your own forward optimization scripts by automatically running normal optimization with a configuration file.

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start#configuration_file

 
Rashid Umarov #:

You can create your own forward optimization scripts by automatically running normal optimization with a configuration file.

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start#configuration_file

Hi Rashid thanks for answering. I know that they pick the best results. But the combinations of the forward test are always 10% of the combinations of the backtest, that is not how it should be... Hope you can help me

 
Hi Rashid please help me with this because I have used multiple vps'es en downloaded on all new mt5 terminals but on every vps I am having the same issue that the forward test  are always 10% of the combinations of the backtest
 
It will be an honour if you can help me because I don't know what to do anymore...
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