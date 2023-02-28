Forward test always divide by 10
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Hello
Look at the terminal guide please - https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/algotrading/strategy_optimization.
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You can create your own forward optimization scripts by automatically running normal optimization with a configuration file.
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start#configuration_file
You can create your own forward optimization scripts by automatically running normal optimization with a configuration file.
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/start_advanced/start#configuration_file
Hi Rashid thanks for answering. I know that they pick the best results. But the combinations of the forward test are always 10% of the combinations of the backtest, that is not how it should be... Hope you can help me
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