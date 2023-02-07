looking for copytraders with good DD & Gain
Hi all ,
I'm looking for forex copy traders with systems which have a maximum DD of -2.5% Along with 5+ Track record and audited results.
You can run a basic search (which may be hard to figure out at first) in the signals tab
The left column is the min the right column is the max.
For instance here i'm searching for max DD of 4% (B) and min month to month profit of 1% (A)
(these are problematic because you cannot filter out months ,but you cant do that anywhere so )
On C , we set minimum of 1 subscribers (you can set that to 0) (the max cannot be above 1000)
and on D we set the minimum price of 30usd because you cannot subscribe to a free signal with a live account if im not mistaken
here is a screenshot :
You can deploy that search menu by clicking on the "filters" on the top left of the page
- www.mql5.com
Hi all ,
I'm looking for forex copy traders with systems which have a maximum DD of -2.5% Along with 5+ Track record and audited results.
Such recommendations are not allowed in the forum, so you should make your own search.
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Hi all ,
I'm looking for forex copy traders with systems which have a maximum DD of -2.5% Along with 5+ Track record and audited results.