Select Symbols in marketwatch to sort

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How can I select and create a group of symbols in active marketwatch symbols for custom sorting? Is there a feature for this?
 
Arpit T:
How can I select and create a group of symbols in active marketwatch symbols for custom sorting? Is there a feature for this?

Yes if you mean manually 


[Deleted]  
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Yes if you mean manually 


I mean like this, Tag so i know what symbol i am tracking in marketwatch. If chart is opened, chaging the set file wont affect the markwtwatch list for selected symbol. for e.g. There are 2 symbols in marketwatch XAUUSD and USDGBP so if USDGPT chart is opened and on a new set file, USDGBP is not in the list then the marketwatch will not load that list and keep USDGBP in the list so its not good. Set files are good to use when none of the chart window is opened. but in my system chart windows are always opened so looking for solution

[Deleted]  
Arpit T #: I mean like this, Tag so i know what symbol i am tracking in marketwatch. If chart is opened, chaging the set file wont affect the markwtwatch list for selected symbol. for e.g. There are 2 symbols in marketwatch XAUUSD and USDGBP so if USDGPT chart is opened and on a new set file, USDGBP is not in the list then the marketwatch will not load that list and keep USDGBP in the list so its not good. Set files are good to use when none of the chart window is opened. but in my system chart windows are always opened so looking for solution
Your screenshot is not from MetaTrader. What does it have to do with the question?
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Fernando Carreiro #:
Your screenshot is not from MetaTrader. What does it have to do with the question?

want to get similar feature in MT5 so added this screenshot as an example.

[Deleted]  
Arpit T #: want to get similar feature in MT5 so added this screenshot as an example.
No such functionality in MetaTrader.
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