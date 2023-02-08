Select Symbols in marketwatch to sort
How can I select and create a group of symbols in active marketwatch symbols for custom sorting? Is there a feature for this?
Arpit T:
How can I select and create a group of symbols in active marketwatch symbols for custom sorting? Is there a feature for this?
How can I select and create a group of symbols in active marketwatch symbols for custom sorting? Is there a feature for this?
Yes if you mean manually
Lorentzos Roussos #:
Yes if you mean manually
I mean like this, Tag so i know what symbol i am tracking in marketwatch. If chart is opened, chaging the set file wont affect the markwtwatch list for selected symbol. for e.g. There are 2 symbols in marketwatch XAUUSD and USDGBP so if USDGPT chart is opened and on a new set file, USDGBP is not in the list then the marketwatch will not load that list and keep USDGBP in the list so its not good. Set files are good to use when none of the chart window is opened. but in my system chart windows are always opened so looking for solution
Arpit T #: I mean like this, Tag so i know what symbol i am tracking in marketwatch. If chart is opened, chaging the set file wont affect the markwtwatch list for selected symbol. for e.g. There are 2 symbols in marketwatch XAUUSD and USDGBP so if USDGPT chart is opened and on a new set file, USDGBP is not in the list then the marketwatch will not load that list and keep USDGBP in the list so its not good. Set files are good to use when none of the chart window is opened. but in my system chart windows are always opened so looking for solutionYour screenshot is not from MetaTrader. What does it have to do with the question?
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register