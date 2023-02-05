How could it be even possible?
Try one of these in the editor and use English names (you have to mark some text).
HosseinKOGO: Hello friends, I am not sure how could it be even possible. Any technical people have any idea? These are my GVs, look at the time of the GVs. 1970, 2031, 2025, etc.
It's possible because the file has been corrupted. You will have to ...
- restore it from a backup (hopefully you keep backups), or ...
- delete it and let the MQL programs build the data gain.
File location: profiles\gvariables.dat
Fernando Carreiro #:How those times could be possible? 2031,1970 ,...
It's possible because the file has been corrupted. You will have to ...
- restore it from a backup (hopefully you keep backups), or ...
- delete it and let the MQL programs build the data gain.
File location: profiles\gvariables.dat
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I am not sure how could it be even possible. Any technical people have any idea?
These are my GVs, look at the time of the GVs. 1970, 2031, 2025, etc.