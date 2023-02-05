How could it be even possible?

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Hello friends,
I am not sure how could it be even possible. Any technical people have any idea?
These are my GVs, look at the time of the GVs. 1970, 2031, 2025, etc.
 

Try one of these in the editor and use English names (you have to mark some text).


[Deleted]  
HosseinKOGO: Hello friends, I am not sure how could it be even possible. Any technical people have any idea? These are my GVs, look at the time of the GVs. 1970, 2031, 2025, etc.

It's possible because the file has been corrupted. You will have to ...

  • restore it from a backup (hopefully you keep backups), or ...
  • delete it and let the MQL programs build the data gain.
File location: profiles\gvariables.dat
     
    Carl Schreiber #:

    Try one of these in the editor and use English names (you have to mark some text).


    I can not understand you.
    Please clarify what do you mean.
    I only use English words to write my code btw.
     
    Fernando Carreiro #:

    It's possible because the file has been corrupted. You will have to ...

    • restore it from a backup (hopefully you keep backups), or ...
    • delete it and let the MQL programs build the data gain.
    File location: profiles\gvariables.dat
      How those times could be possible? 2031,1970 ,...
      [Deleted]  
      HosseinKOGO #: How those times could be possible? 2031,1970 ,...

      I have already answered. The data file is corrupted.

      In MetaTrader go to "Menu: File->Open Data Folder" and then navigate to the "profiles" folder and delete the "gvariables.dat" file. Then restart MetaTrader.

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