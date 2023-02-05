Is every run of the optimizer unique (same settings)?
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Hi! I was running the optimizer but it got interrupted (power went out and didn't have my power backup with me).
Then I tried it the same test the next day, but the results were different.
I thought it was worth asking to understand: Is every run of the genetic (fast) optimizer unique?
And is there any way to recapture the results of an interrupted test? The test run was not available in the dropdown of Previous Optimization Results.
(I realize that is two questions; I can break out the other one into a new thread)
Thanks.