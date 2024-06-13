How important Risk Reward ratio is? - page 2

New comment
[Deleted]  
ZeroCafeine #:

maybe this can help you @ Yashar Seyyedin, for me the RR before closing trade it's .......


you can have a RR of 0,30 You can make money if your trades win 85% of the time,for me the RR is bull shit, because all peopel thinking and starting to calculate this value before closing the trade, the market is the king, when he decide to close your trade, after this time you can check your hand and calculate the RR 🤣

Appreciate your comment. But high RR ratio strategy does not necessary mean you already calculated RR.
 
Yashar Seyyedin #:
Appreciate your comment. But high RR ratio strategy does not necessary mean you already calculated RR.
I don't understand what you mean, maybe tell it with an other way pls

If you want big RR, do like Jesse Livermore: cut your losses and let your profits run 😜
[Deleted]  
ZeroCafeine #:
I don't understand what you mean, maybe tell it with an other way pls

If you want big RR, do like Jesse Livermore: cut your losses and let your profits run 😜

That was what i meant exactly.

[Deleted]  
Now that I see this post is up in the list again I prefer to admit that I don't believe my original statement anymore. It was a matter of time to realize I was wrong.
 

Risk reward ratio is a big deal! It keeps your trades worth it and helps manage risks. I’ve been using STINU to figure out my perfect lot size and manage risks better.


 
Risk reward is heart of the trade, many brokers wont provide you a tool to manage risk in this case you may require to code a snippet in mql5 to calculate lot size fast.

You should take a risk of 1% when account size is big and you may take max upto 20% in one trade when you are scalping with leverage.

I use risk reward 1:1 but its recommended to trade with 1:2 or more. A trade should never be iniated if risk is undefined else it may be considered not a trade but a gamble.
 
To be honest, I've known about risk/rewards & how to calculate them for quite a long time but I'm yet to use any. I don't blow accounts, I'm more of a long-term trader; I think that's why I haven't put that much thought into it. But I'm starting to think that perhaps I should, its not like the markets are predictable 100% of the time...
12
New comment