How important Risk Reward ratio is? - page 2
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maybe this can help you @ Yashar Seyyedin, for me the RR before closing trade it's .......
you can have a RR of 0,30 You can make money if your trades win 85% of the time,for me the RR is bull shit, because all peopel thinking and starting to calculate this value before closing the trade, the market is the king, when he decide to close your trade, after this time you can check your hand and calculate the RR 🤣
Appreciate your comment. But high RR ratio strategy does not necessary mean you already calculated RR.
I don't understand what you mean, maybe tell it with an other way pls
That was what i meant exactly.
Risk reward ratio is a big deal! It keeps your trades worth it and helps manage risks. I’ve been using STINU to figure out my perfect lot size and manage risks better.