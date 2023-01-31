Users box not scrollable on ms edge

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Hi , when trying to tag a user , when there are lots of results the box of suggestions cannot be scrolled ?

Had to find users tag and type it in parentheses 


Thanks

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Lorentzos Roussos: Hi , when trying to tag a user , when there are lots of results the box of suggestions cannot be scrolled ? Had to find users tag and type it in parentheses Thanks

It's not scrollable on Firefox either. It only lists up to a maximum of 5 options only. It's probably like that on all browsers.

EDIT: On some users I have to end up typing the full username before it recognises them, and other times I have to use the full display name instead. It's not very consistent.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

It's not scrollable on Firefox either. It only lists up to a maximum of 5 options only. It's probably like that on all browsers.

EDIT: On some users I have to end up typing the full username before it recognises them, and other times I have to use the full display name instead. It's not very consistent.

Thank you .

So they probably limit the querry from the database by design.

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