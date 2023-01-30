A small {} issue please help
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void OnTick() { // Get the Moving Averages values MA1 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 20, Handle1, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); MA2 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 22, Handle2, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); // Check the price relative to the Moving Averages if(Bid > MA1 && Bid > MA2) { // Buy if price is above both Moving Averages MqlTradeRequest request = {0}; MqlTradeResult result = {0}; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; request.symbol = Symbol(); request.price = Bid; request.volume = 0.1; request.sl = 0; request.tp = 0; request.deviation = 3; request.magic = 0; request.comment = NULL; request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_GTC; request.color = CLR_NONE; request.start_time = 0; request.expiration = 0; OrderSend(request, result); } else if(Bid < MA1 && Bid < MA2) { // Sell if price is below both Moving Averages MqlTradeRequest request = {0}; MqlTradeResult result = {0}; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL; request.symbol = Symbol(); request.price = Bid; request.volume = 0.1; request.sl = 0; request.tp = 0; request.deviation = 3; request.magic = 0; request.comment = NULL; request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_GTC; request.color = CLR_NONE; request.start_time = 0; request.expiration = 0; OrderSend(request, result); } else { // Close open trades if the price is between both Moving Averages ArrayInt ticketList; ArrayInt typeList; ArrayDouble priceList; int totalTrades = OrdersTotal(); for(int i = 0; i < totalTrades; i++) { OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == 0) { ticketList.Add(OrderTicket()); typeList.Add(OrderType()); priceList.Add(OrderClosePrice()); } } if(ticketList.Total() > 0) { for(int i = 0; i < ticketList.Total(); i++) { OrderClose(ticketList[i], 0.1, priceList[i], 3); } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
do u mean like this
but still i have the issues
And where is the line with: "'{' - unbalanced parenthese" ?
Don't you see that the pairs of { and } are highlighted. So you can see the partner of the last }. So each { has a partner but not the first one right after OnTick() - so place a } at the very end.
if u mean like this so i have now 44 new issues
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| ProjectName | //| Copyright 2020, CompanyName | //| http://www.companyname.net | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayInt.mqh> #include <Arrays\ArrayDouble.mqh> #include <Math\stat\Math.mqh> #include <Math\Alglib\Statistics.mqh> #include <MovingAverages.mqh> int Handle1, Handle2; double MA1, MA2; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { // Initialize the Moving Averages with the correct parameters Handle1 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 20, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); if(Handle1 < 0) return INIT_FAILED; Handle2 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 22, 0, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); if(Handle2 < 0) return INIT_FAILED; return INIT_SUCCEEDED; } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { // Release resources } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { // Get the Moving Averages values MA1 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 20, Handle1, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); MA2 = iMA(Symbol(), 0, 22, Handle2, MODE_SMA, PRICE_CLOSE); // Check the price relative to the Moving Averages if(Bid > MA1 && Bid > MA2) { // Buy if price is above both Moving Averages MqlTradeRequest request = {0}; MqlTradeResult result = {0}; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_BUY; request.symbol = Symbol(); request.price = Bid; request.volume = 0.1; request.sl = 0; request.tp = 0; request.deviation = 3; request.magic = 0; request.comment = NULL; request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_GTC; request.color = CLR_NONE; request.start_time = 0; request.expiration = 0; OrderSend(request, result); } else if(Bid < MA1 && Bid < MA2) { // Sell if price is below both Moving Averages MqlTradeRequest request = {0}; MqlTradeResult result = {0}; request.action = TRADE_ACTION_DEAL; request.type = ORDER_TYPE_SELL; request.symbol = Symbol(); request.price = Bid; request.volume = 0.1; request.sl = 0; request.tp = 0; request.deviation = 3; request.magic = 0; request.comment = NULL; request.type_time = ORDER_TIME_GTC; request.color = CLR_NONE; request.start_time = 0; request.expiration = 0; OrderSend(request, result); } else { // Close open trades if the price is between both Moving Averages ArrayInt ticketList; ArrayInt typeList; ArrayDouble priceList; int totalTrades = OrdersTotal(); for(int i = 0; i < totalTrades; i++) { OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_TRADES); if(OrderSymbol() == Symbol() && OrderMagicNumber() == 0) { ticketList.Add(OrderTicket()); typeList.Add(OrderType()); priceList.Add(OrderClosePrice()); } } if(ticketList.Total() > 0) { for(int i = 0; i < ticketList.Total(); i++) { OrderClose(ticketList[i], 0.1, priceList[i], 3); } } } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Well start correcting each problem from the beginning: F7 =compile) F8 (=jump to the first problem).
BTW Place the cursor on iMA(.., press F1, and study how this function is called and what it provided and look at the example!!
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this 2 error in the code below
'}' - unexpected end of program
'{' - unbalanced parentheses
int OnInit()