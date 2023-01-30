It is not respecting the IF, ELSE IF in the EURUSD pair. mql5
It is not respecting the IF, ELSE IF in the EURUSD pair.
If your code does not what it should do use the debugger to check why:
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/metaeditor/help/development/debug
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/654
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/35
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/2041
https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/272
USDJPY e EURUSD , não estão respeitando, e é exatamente o mesmo código para todos.
Excuse me. My code calculates the average of how many points each pair makes for the side that moves less, and for the side that moves more regardless of which side it is. he gives me the average. Or should it, some pairs are correct, some are not, and it's exactly the same code.
Don't double post and do not capture different topics - I deleted it!
Beside this please post in English here!
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I found out what it is, the problem was that I left space: "EURUSD " I'm a big NOOB =D