It is not respecting the IF, ELSE IF in the EURUSD pair. mql5

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I found out what it is, the problem was that I left space: "EURUSD " I'm a big NOOB =D

EURUSD - Euro vs US Dollar - Today's currency exchange rates — Forex exchange rates
EURUSD - Euro vs US Dollar - Today's currency exchange rates — Forex exchange rates
  • 2023.01.30
  • www.mql5.com
EURUSD - Euro vs US Dollar - Most popular currency pair charts. Use the filter below to select the exchange rates you need. Each chart features Bid/Ask prices, as well as daily growth.
 
Saimon cg:

It is not respecting the IF, ELSE IF in the EURUSD pair


Edit your post and use the code button </> so it is readable

Then explain what checks you have done on the variables to confirm your error claim.  Give an example 
 
Paul Anscombe # : Edite sua postagem e use o botão de código </> para que fique legível

Em seguida, explique quais verificações você fez nas variáveis​​​​​para confirmar sua alegação de erro. Dê um exemplo 


USDJPY e EURUSD , não estão respeitando, e é exatamente o mesmo código para todos.


 
Saimon cg #:

Excuse me. My code calculates the average of how many points each pair makes for the side that moves less, and for the side that moves more regardless of which side it is. he gives me the average. Or should it, some pairs are correct, some are not, and it's exactly the same code.

If the code is identical then it’s the data  so check it. Use a controlled set prove the outcome 
 

Don't double post and do not capture different topics - I deleted it!

Beside this please post in English here!

 
Carlos Schreiber # :

Não poste duas vezes e não capture apresentei diferentes - eu deletei!

Além disso, poste em inglês aqui!

Google translate tricked me...

 
Paul Anscombe # : Se o código for idêntico, então são os dados, então verifique. Use um conjunto controlado para provar o resultado 

I found out what it is, the problem was that I left space: "EURUSD " I'm a big NOOB =D

 
Saimon cg #:

I found out what it is, the problem was that I left space: "EURUSD " I'm a big NOOB =D

You will find using a variable or define for a repetitive entry reduces errors 
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